Truth is in front of whole nation: Nawaz

Acquittal exposed Saqib-PTI nexus: Asfandyar

Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-N supremo Nawaz Sharif on Thursday, reacting to the court verdict acquitting his daughter and party vice president Maryam Nawaz in the Avenfield reference, said that by the grace of Almighty Allah, the truth is in front of the whole nation today.

Speaking to the media in London on Thursday, he said that he had left all his matters to Almighty Allah and He showed the truth to whole nation because if a man is true and on the right path, then God does not abandon him.

Nawaz Sharif also said that he wants to go to Pakistan soon as it is difficult to stay outside the country for even a single day.

As Islamabad High Court acquitted Maryam Nawaz and her husband Capt (retd) Saf dar in Avenfield reference case, the former premier [Nawaz Sharif] in a conversation with his colleagues said that he greeted Maryam Nawaz on acquittal in this case. “The case against me and Maryam Nawaz was based on politics”, Nawaz added.

Meanwhile, Awami National Party president Asfandyar Wali Khan said that court’s verdict has exposed the former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar and the PTI nexus.

“We were repeatedly saying that through NAB the way is being paved for a certain political party while the Supreme Court has also remarked that NAB has lost its usefulness due to cases based on discrimination,” he said.