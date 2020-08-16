Trump’s younger brother passes away

Washington

US President Donald Trump’s younger brother, Robert Trump, passed away on Saturday after suffering from an undisclosed illness, leaving the American leader in mourning.

“It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight,” Trump said in a White House statement. “He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace.”—AFP