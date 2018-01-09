This refers to Mr. Trump’s tweet accusing Islamabad of giving Washington “nothing but lies and deceit” adding that it (Pakistan) has ‘’given sanctuaries to terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan with little help in return for the $33b given in aid over the last fifteen years.” It seems that Mr. Trump is totally oblivious to the sacrifices rendered by Pakistan for the sake of the United States during the cold war era and after the 9/11 episode.

It was Islamabad which stood shoulder to shoulder with Washington in the cold war against the then Communist bloc despite the fact Pakistan had to bear the brunt of the long Soviet-backed Afghan air and ground attacks from across its western border that caused heavy loss of life and collateral damage. Likewise, the unprecedented sacrifices and casualties of over 70000 civilian and security personnel suffered by Pakistan in the war on terror can hardly be forgotten by a sensible man of that critical era.

Had Pakistan deceived America on these most crucial occasions, the US would not have gained victory against the Communist Russia or dethroned Taliban regime in Kabul. We put ourselves at stake but did not let any power or militant outfit harm Washington. But instead of the enormous sacrifices given by Islamabad for the Uncle Sam, the latter’s diatribe against us is unfortunate and reprehensible. During the 1971 war, Washington failed to extend military support to us despite being her close ally.

Similarly, US has also adopted a discriminatory policy towards Pakistan in terms of nuclear issue. India has never been penalised for the nuclear explosions conducted in 1974 while Pakistan has been put under military and economic sanctions and embargos either through Pressler Amendment or any other draconian law mainly for building nuclear assets since its very inception. It okayed energy accord with India ignoring the acute power shortage of Pakistan. Mr Trump had better study history of US excesses to Pakistan before levelling such baseless and absurd allegations.

GULDAR ALI KHAN

Lakki Marwat

