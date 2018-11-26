Trump’s tweet mania

Shahid M Amin

US President Donald Trump frequently sends Tweets to express his views on all kind of subjects. He is usually blunt, even rude, highly subjective and shows disregard for the truth. He is unmindful of diplomatic traditions for heads of states of maintaining decorum and dignity. Their language is always courteous and their arguments are weighty. But Trump illustrates the idiom that ‘fools rush in where angels fear to tread.’ He seems to have become a law to himself. He insults heads of states, politicians, and media personalities. His sparring with US Chief Justice Roberts is the latest in his Tweet mania. The amazing thing is that Trump usually gets away with his provocations. This paradox needs some explanation. Firstly, Trump enjoys the solid backing of his core supporters –white supremacists who have been getting restless with the growing weight in politics of non-whites, highlighted by the Obama Presidency.

Traditionally, the US has been ruled by whites of European extraction, but the non-white minority, supported by liberals, has been making gains. Liberals have a strong voice in news media. For the first time in history, a non-white served as US President. The backlash of white supremacists was instrumental in Trump’s election and remains the base of his support. Trump has many obvious personality defects, but his hard-core supporters remain unfazed, because they see Trump as their own man. He is seen as being anti-black and anti-Muslim; and liked for his anti-establishment ranting, his opposition to taxes and even his bluntness. Distrust of politicians is a deeply-ingrained view in USA. Trump comes across to many Americans as a man who calls a spade a spade and says it like it is, without holding back. Hence, Trump’s blunt, hard-hitting style is actually a plus point for his supporters.

The second paradox is as to how Trump has not been hurt, despite his outrageous provocations in the international arena. He has said nasty things about leaders of close US friends. These include Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, UK and European allies. But despite severe provocation, the responses of US allies have been restrained, because they realize America’s importance and are not willing to jeopardize their important state-to-state relations with it. They think that Trump is a passing phenomenon but USA as a super power is the lasting reality. Trump is obnoxious but he is the current US President and antagonizing him is not in the national interest of these countries. Therefore, they are willing to sit out the remaining years of Trump’s turbulent Presidency.

As for countries with which the US has unfriendly relations, Trump has been openly nasty, notably with North Korea and Iran. Trump has been provocative towards China, which is viewed as a long-term rival. Trump has launched a trade war with China which has sought to avoid polemics with Trump. The Chinese in their wisdom realise that they have huge commercial interests in USA. Whenever Trump issues a critical Tweet against China, Beijing firmly rejects his accusations and sets the record right by putting forward its own stance on the issue. Thereafter, it is business as usual.

In Pakistan’s case, President Trump first made a highly unfriendly Tweet on January 1, 2018. He claimed that the US had “foolishly” given Pakistan more than $33 billion in aid over the last 15 years and “they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!” Pakistan strongly rejected these allegations. After some time, patient diplomacy began and some headway was made. High-ranking US officials reemphasized Pakistan’s important contribution to war on terror and its importance in finding a political solution in Afghanistan. On November 19, 2018, Trump came up with another anti-Pakistan Tweet saying that Usama bin Laden had been living in Pakistan and the US ought to have captured him long before it did in 2011. “He was living right next to the Military Academy. Everybody in Pakistan knew he was there. And we give Pakistan $1.3 billion a year and they don’t tell him for years.” Trump said that he had stopped aid to Pakistan “because they take our money and do nothing for us, Usama being a prime example, Afghanistan being another.’’

Trump’s Tweet is clearly wrong on facts and its logic is poor. He says ‘’everybody in Pakistan” knew Usama’s location. If so, how come the CIA and other US agencies, which have tentacles in Pakistan, never got to know about it. The US official account of Usama’s killing is that they first traced his messenger and next tailed him to identify Usama’s residence. This narrative disproves that Usama’s residence in Pakistan was an ‘open secret’. It is correct that in Osama’s case, there was a failure by Pakistani intelligence as well as by the US agencies. But such intelligence failures have happened elsewhere too. For example, US agencies never got to know the preparations leading to 9/11. Trump makes a totally baseless accusation that Pakistan did ‘nothing in return.’ How about the access route provided by Pakistan, without which the US could not have conducted its war against Al-Qaeda and the Taliban? How about Pakistan’s arresting of top Al-Qaeda operatives? And how about the largest military operation conducted by the Pakistani armed forces in its tribal areas where terrorists of various hues have been eliminated?

In response to Trump, Prime Minister Imran Khan has given a measured response saying: “Trump’s false assertions add insult to the injury” that Pakistan has suffered in the US War on Terror in terms of lives lost and economic costs. He needs to be informed about historical facts. Imran Khan recited the sacrifices and losses taken by Pakistan and asked: “Can Mr. Trump name another ally that gave such sacrifices?” He added: “Now we will do what is best for our people and our interests.’’ Having given a fitting response, Pakistan too should follow the line taken by China and US allies in dealing with Trump. Pakistan has enough problems at hand and antagonizing Trump could seriously aggravate our problems. We too should not lose patience and wait for saner advice to prevail in USA.

— The writer served as Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Soviet Union, France, Nigeria and Libya.

Share on: WhatsApp