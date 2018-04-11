Trump’s top homeland security advisor resigns

Washington

Donald Trump’s White House was hit with a fresh resignation on Tuesday as his top homeland security adviser, Tom Bossert — once a presidential fa-vourite — announced his departure from the West Wing.

“The president is grateful for Tom’s commitment to the safety and secu-rity of our great country,” White House press secretary Sarah Sand-ers said of the top aide’s departure.

The announcement came a day after John Bolton took over as Trump’s fourth national security adviser.

Bossert had been Trump’s pointman on issues from counter-terror to na-tional disasters to cyber-attacks

His polished appearance and articu-late TV style had made him a Trump favourite.

During a visit to hurricane-struck Puerto Rico last October, Trump singled out the 43-year-old for glowing praise: “Great job. Great job.”

As recently as last weekend, Bossert had represented the administration on television to talk about the White House response to an alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria.—AFP