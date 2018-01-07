Trump’s statement against Pakistan is painful

Lahore

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah Saturday said the United States (US) President Donald Trump’s social media statement against Pakistan was painful.

Talking to media at the wedding ceremony of a senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chaudhry Manzoor’s daughter here on Saturday, he said it was not our war in Afghanistan, it was the US war which we fought and gave a number of sacrifices in it.

To a question, he said terrorism was introduced during the era of former dictators Zia ul Haq and Pervaiz Musharraf. PPP Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira was also present.—APP