Trump’s reconciliatory tone

REMARKS of US President Donald Trump on Wednesday that he looked forward to meeting “the new leadership of Pakistan” and wished for a “great relationship” with Pakistan come as a pleasant surprise to many in the country because of a series of anti-Pakistan tweets that sparked controversies and soured relations between the two countries. Trump, who was speaking to reporters following a Cabinet meeting in Washington, noted that he would “be doing that in the not-too-distant future”.

The positive thinking and gesture of the US President has the potential to prevent derailing of cooperative relationship between Pakistan and his country. Pakistan Government was finding it extremely difficult to maintain the one in the backdrop of coercive tweets, statements and actions emanating from Washington including stoppage of military and economic aid. Pakistan always maintained that it wants to have a friendly relationship with the United States but strictly on the basis of sovereign equality. However, the United States has been adopting different tactics to pressurize Pakistan and there are indications that this arms-twisting continues unabated. Aid or no aid but the two countries have no choice but to explore ways and means for a positive engagement because of regional and global geo-strategic realities. The United States is in search for a face-saving mechanism for its total dis-engagement from Afghanistan where it has not moved towards realization of its original objectives even after seventeen years of destruction and killings. Whatever successes it has to its credit in Afghanistan are mainly because of sincere cooperation and assistance of Pakistan but despite all that it has all along been blaming Pakistan of not doing enough, forgetting that there are limits for a country like Pakistan in a very tricky situation. The change of tone and tenor of the US President is also an indication that the only superpower of the world is not confident of success of its South Asia strategy that relied more on use of force than negotiations and also pampered India to poke its nose in Afghanistan despite the fact that it cannot be categorized as its immediate neighbour or stakeholder. There are now moves towards political settlement of the long drawn crisis and Pakistan has already declared on a number of occasions and at different levels to contribute its share for a negotiation and peaceful solution. Only constructive engagement as desired by the US President can help save the situation for the United States.

