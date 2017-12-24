Trump’s policies cause of US isolation in world: Siraj

Ameer Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has said that after the passage of the Bill concerning the delimitations by the parliament, all apprehensions should come to an end and the political parties should cooperate with the Election Commission for holding the elections on schedule. He was talking to the media at the residence of Lt. Abdul Moed, Shaheed who was martyred in a terrorist attack in Fata last week.

Sirajul Haq deplored that the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was still questioning why he had been ousted. He advised the former Premier to accept the Supreme Court verdict against him with an open heart to prove his faith in the supremacy of the judiciary.

He also stressed upon the Election Commission to ensure electoral reforms before the 2018 elections so that the elections did not remain a game of the wealthy alone.

He urged the political parties not to allow the corrupt elements crepe into their ranks and kick out the black sheep who considered politics as a means to make money. He said it was high time the political parties took serious steps to facilitate the election of honest and competent persons to the parliament.

The JI chief paid tributes to the armed forces officers and personnel laying down their lives for the country’s defense. He said that these brave men and their families were the face of the nation.

He impressed upon the government to acknowledge the sacrifices of these people with an open heart and declare their families as heroes of the nation.

Secretary General, Jamaat e Islami Pakistan, Liaqat Baloch, has said that the US arrogance and selfishness had reached its peak and US President Trump’s policies were a cause of US isolation in the world. In a statement here on Saturday, he counseled Washington to abandon its intransigence and withdraw its undemocratic and anti Islam decision declaring Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Referring to US Vice President’s uncalled remarks about Pakistan in Kabul, the JI central leader said that the US had failed in Afghanistan and its strategy had caused anarchy and terrorism all over the world especially South Asia.

He said the world peace would remain a dream unless the Kashmir and Palestine issues were resolved. He urged Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to call a special Parliament session to discuss changing US attitude and the increasing threats to the country’s security.—Agencies

