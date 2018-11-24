Trump’s Pakistan bashing

Syed Qamar Afzal Rizvi

WHILE giving an interview to the US Fox News Channel, President Trump has once again criticized Pakistan, an attitude that he intermittently reflects in his narrative since the time he has assumed the office as 45th US President. The unwarranted charge-sheet against Pakistan is nothing new but a reaction of a losing US leader-who is manifesting grave failure in Afghanistan. US new Afghan policy – a blend of India-centric notions has faced official criticism by Pakistan’s Foreign Office. US position in Afghanistan seems murky and unpredictable as Washington is losing its 17-year-imposed war. The blame game synergy or devil’s advocacy adopted and demonstrated by the Trump administration to unjustfiably bracket Pakistan will harvest no worthy results except exacerbating an atmosphere of doubts and misapprehensions to an already trust-deficit stricken relationship between Washington and Islamabad. Realistically speaking, bullying from Washington is unlikely to get Pakistan to censor the Haqqanis. The whole approach stokes fears of America’s unreliability and confirms its strong-handedness. Asking India to play a role in Afghanistan has made Pakistan exceedingly wary. American threats will only make Pakistan more insecure, causing it to double down on the instincts that drive it to hedge its bets against India and the United States through making no U-turn on its national interests.” Pakistan now has a solid partner in the shape of China, as manifested in the joint China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project. Pakistan balks far less at reductions in American aid, which, as the former points out, has dwindled in recent years anyway.

Washington is trying to address a mélange of geopolitical, regional, and national security challenges, along with the failing Afghanistan war, without an overarching strategy or grand design. It may thus end up as a zero-sum exercise. One objective or another is going to give or lose out in pursuit of one particular interest. Washington may think that threatening CPEC to weaken Pakistan ‘s lifeline to undermine its leverage, and to weaken China’s alternatives to deal with the projection of American power in the Indian Ocean, might be a smart move but it is more likely to backfire. It is also worth noting that it will likely draw China and Pakistan even closer. President Trump has rebuked Pakistan, inflaming an already tense relationship when he tweeted about decades of US aid to Pakistan with “nothing but lies & deceit” in return. The Trump Administration subsequently reduced security and military aid to Pakistan, campaigned to add Pakistan to an intergovernmental watchlist for terrorism financing, and imposed sanctions on seven Pakistani firms involved in prohibited nuclear activities. As for Pakistan, on the issue of counter-terrorism and national security, Pakistan’s civilian institutions are more closely aligned with the military than Washington acknowledges.

The Washington policy makers are highly mistaken that the Trump Administration-conceived South Asia policy could meet the US’s geostrategic goals and bolster its security. Trump’s bashing at Pakistan is reflective of the fact that Washington’s foreign policy in Afghanistan is getting regionally isolated. Surely, without Pakistani support, US cannot be successful in tabling a political solution of the Afghan crisis. Washington will have to reorient its policy narrative towards Pakistan where mutual respect and dignity are the most important parameters. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision is to build Pakistan without bowing under pressure from Washington, particularly in the domain of national security interests and by no means any such US’ tactics/policies or narratives to pointing finger at Pakistan via blame game could ever serve American interests in the region. The real issue is that Washington-New Delhi-Kabul policy nexus yet remains unable to play the US gauged game in the region because of emerging neo-geopolitical dynamics where China-Pakistan, Russia, Iran and Turkey are forming new alliances. For those- closely observing the US-Pakistan relationship vis-à-vis US’ war in Afghanistan- they know Trump’s hardline approach toward Pakistan is not new. While Washington’ frustration with Pakistan is manifested, the Trump Administration’s policy is absolutely misguided regarding US objective policy mission— aiming at achieving a viable political solution with key stakeholders, withdrawing US troops from Afghanistan, and protecting against potential future threats emerging from Afghanistan in particular and South Asia in general.

Nevertheless, a US-backed campaign against Pakistan at IMF and the FATF forum is ominous regarding Pakistan-US future relationship. Trump’s policy has not only created doubts in Europe but also in South Asia. Given the cost and benefit analysis of the US-waged war against terror, a war that opened jaws against Pakistan’s internal and external security, Islamabad faced gross national losses at military, financial and security levels . Pakistan’s military role is globally recognised in the US-imposed WoT in the region. But in order to get out of this closed loop, Washington significantly needs to recalibrate its future Pakistan policy in line with pragmatism instead of promoting skepticism. With pivotal Democrats’ control of the House of Representatives, President Trump could face a real scrutiny challenge on foreign policy for the first time since his inauguration. A hostile US policy in the region is lethal to multilateral interests. It is highly suggestive that both Pakistan and the United States must adjust their policies to the extent that their core interests are not harmed, albeit not satisfied. They must realise their wrong policies and not ask the other to compensate for its own failures and treat the relationship with the other on its own merit and in its totality. By all means, a good Pakistan-US relationship is an inevitable recourse to regional peace and stability.

— The writer, an independent ‘IR’ researcher-cum- analyst based in Pakistan, is member of European Consortium for Political Research Standing Group on IR, Critical Peace & Conflict Studies, also a member of European Society of International Law (ESIL).

