Trump’s national emergency conundrum

Shaheen Masud

The longest government shut down in US history from December 22th to Jan 25th 2019 , left 8000,000 Federal employees unpaid for more than a month resulting in great hardship to the Federal employees who had been furloughed or forced to work without pay .The closure of multiple departments and the non provision of essential services created general chaos resulting in financial loss of 6 billion dollars to the national exchequer. Consequently, Trump’s approval rating hit an all time low. The shut down stemmed from the impasse over Trump’s demand for 5.7 billion dollars Federal funds for a US –Mexico border wall which was denied by the Congress, as the President could not support his demand for the wall with the ground realities. Considering this as a blow to his ego and unwilling to compromise on his cardinal electoral promise, Trump announced that he would not sign any bill without wall funding, which resulted in the closure of the govt for thirty five days. Against the backdrop of the mounting public pressure and financial loss, Trump agreed to endorse a stop gap bill to reopen the govt for three weeks to allow the bipartisan House Committee to negotiate to approve an appropriation bill on which both parties could agree.

However he made it clear that no agreement would be acceptable without the funding for the wall and reminded the nation that he could also exercise the legal option of declaring Emergency in order to deal with the security threats at the southern border. After intensive negotiations taking all factors into account and its bid to avoid another govt shut down , the Committee agreed to appropriate $1.37 billion for the fences and border security which was unacceptable to the intransigent President who declared a national emergency on 15th Feb 2019 as a reaction, thus culminating the highly charged policy dispute into confrontation between the two govt pillars.

Trump justified the declaration of emergency by claiming that thousands of illegal immigrants were trying to enter the country every day from the Southern border which costs the US between 250—275 $ a year. Hence there was an urgent need to stop flow of drugs , human trafficking, criminals and terrorists from storming the country. He also highlighted that it was a humanitarian crises by elaborating that children were illegally brought into US to be used as human pawns by ruthless gangs and one in three women were sexually assaulted on dangerous trek through Mexico, which propelled the need for building the wall on the border with Mexico’. He blamed the Democrats for undermining national security by not providing him the desired funds .The Democrats on the other hand contend that the security risks trumpeted by Trump are overblown and not supported by facts.

They claim that they were equally desirous of securing the country’s borders, but find the expenditure of 7.5 billion on a concrete wall as wasteful and a burden on US tax payer as the President had reiterated that Mexico will pay. It is also pointed out that out of 2000 miles long border with Mexico one third has wall/fence built in 2006 costing 2.3 billion $. They propose building a “Technological or Smart wall’, which envisages strengthening the border through more fences, employing an array of high tec devices, drones, sensors surveillance cameras , road installations, hiring of Personnel and funding innovative techniques to detect unauthorized crossings for which an amount of 1.37 billion dollars were allocated before the Declaration of Emergency by Trump.

The invoking of national emergency by Trump is not ultra vires of the US Constitution, as National Emergency Act 1976 gives the President discretion and sweeping authority to issue emergency declaration during crises without defining the term ‘emergency’ in the statute. There have been 59 Emergencies declared in the past which were overwhelmingly used for addressing foreign policy crises, blocking terrorism and regional destabilization, human and political threats caused by government-sponsored terrorism etc. It is, however, unprecedented for a President to declare emergency in a bid to funding domestic construction projects, particularly when Congress has refused the funding. As a result of this President will be able to access billions of dollars for diverting them towards the wall.

As expected there has been a huge fallout from Emergency Declaration which is regarded as clear abuse of presidential power and is seen as a new imperial phase of his Presidency, likely to upset the constitutional balance of power by undermining the envisaged role of the Congress for his personal agenda . Legality of Trump’s Declaration will be challenged in the courts for a major constitutional breach and erosion of the spirit of the constitution. It will set a dangerous precedent for future Presidents to push their agendas bypassing the Congress. A barrage of litigations is also expected from various other stakeholders i.e. members of the Congress, private property holders being affected by the construction of the wall, various departments and constitutional jurists. Congress is determined to defend its constitutional authority in Courts, both the Houses and public using every available remedy. Trump also faces criticism from a strong contingent of his party. The dilemma of the House Republicans is whether to support a national emergency and its dangerous repercussions or rebuke a Republican President still popular with the base on this signature issue. It is predicted that the number of litigations will run out the clock and can inordinately delay the construction of the wall which could linger on till the end of President’s term.

— The writer is freelance columnist based in Islamabad.

