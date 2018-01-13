Trump’s madness causing US isolation in world: Siraj

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

Ameer Jamat-e-Islami, Siraj ul Haq on Friday criticized policies of US Administration and said that due to madness of US President Trump, US went into the isolation around the globe. He expressed these views while addressing media at Prof. Naeem Javed’s house where he scheduled to condole the death of his son.

He said that Nato forces could not declare win in Afghanistan and Us Administration wanted to pour its failure in Afghanistan on Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan should not change its policies for Us aid of 250 million dollar and shun itself from US war against terror. He said that whole nation united against US policies towards Pakistan on same page.