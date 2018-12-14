Trump’s letter to Pakistan & Afghan peace process

Abdul Rahman Malik

AFTER a poisonous and outrageous tirade against Pakistan, finally, US President Donald Trump has realized that the peace in Afghanistan is not possible without cooperation from Pakistan. Pakistan has welcomed the decision since it has always advocated that Afghan solution lies in a peaceful dialogue with Taliban to reach an agreement to bring peace to Afghanistan. Since Pakistan and US have suffered several losses in the war on terror so both have to work together to bring lasting peace in Afghanistan. Prior to his letter, Donald Trump had started Twitter blasts against Pakistan by levelling insensible and baseless allegations against Pakistan that it has deceived the US, Pakistan did not do “ the damn thing” for US etc, that triggered cold war on Twitter with a strong response from PM and Pakistan Army. There was a strong statement from Pakistan that Pakistan does not need any aid since the clouds of mistrust have set in and that have plagued the fragile Pak-US relations.

Pakistan had made it clear that the US hegemonic attitude cannot deter Pakistan from its sovereign Status and the US decisions cannot be influenced any more as we have done more and Lost more in so-called War on Terror and it’s the turn of US to do more. The peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government held on 9th November 2018 in Russia to find a peaceful solution to Afghan war since wars could find out any solution. In this connection, the Afghan Government and Taliban representatives attended the moot while Russia played its role to reach an agreement to bring peace to war-torn Afghanistan where thousands of people have been killed in NATO Forces air and ground attacks and several innocent people have lost their lives in the skirmishes between the Taliban and US Military.

The current US-backed Government in Kabul attempted to reach a truce with the Taliban to bring peace to the country and rebuild the infrastructure destroyed by the long war and Gorilla war starting from US Air Strikes in 2001 on the pretext of Axis of Evil and to nab Usama bin Laden. The Taliban and Afghan Government moot demonstrated the Moscow’s initiative to settle the issues in Afghanistan and bring peace after almost 30 years since the then Soviet Union withdrew its forces and it was later disintegrated. The Foreign Ministry of Russia played its key role and managed to motivate Taliban representatives to attend peace talks in Moscow. It was an international conference and a move in the right direction.

The US-backed Afghan Government did not come in direct contact with the Taliban leadership instead sent members of its Peace Council to proceed with the peace talks with Taliban leadership. Though Peace Council is a national body, yet it was a non-governmental body to engage with the Taliban for the possible peace agreement. The Russia Peace Talks were also attended by the representatives from Iran, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan. Russia had also initiated talks on a Syria Crisis sponsoring the regional powers i.e. Turkey and Iran. Despite the US has a military presence in Syria and Afghanistan, yet it has further aggravated the circumstances and has failed to find the solution for peaceful withdrawal from these war-ravaged countries. The Taliban delegation representative said that they would not talk to the Afghan Government till withdrawal of NATO forces. Finally, after the aggressive outburst, US President Donald Trump has decided to take the issue regressively, prompting him to write a letter to Pakistan and seeking help and cooperation to hold peace talks with the Afghan Taliban.

The US President Trump said in his letter that US relations with Pakistan are very important in order to solve the Afghan conflict especially bringing the insurgent Taliban forces to negotiating table in order to bring lasting peace to the country. The eagerness of Donald Trump after twitter outburst shows that the US is planning to leave both Syria and Afghanistan since its strikes have failed to bear fruit and cost it heavy financial and military losses.

In order to get rid of Afghanistan conflict, Pakistan has always remained a key ally of US in War against Terror and US President is of the view that Pakistan can play a vital role to bring the rebellious Taliban to negotiating table with current Afghan regime under Ashraf Ghani. Despite the variable gain, Pakistan had lost several innocent civilians under US Drone strikes in the FATA region and several soldiers were martyred in the fight against terrorism. PM Imran has also made it clear that the US must appreciate Pakistan’s efforts for Afghan peace as Pakistan is already overburdened with Afghan refugees, if peace returns to Afghanistan, these could be repatriated to their homeland.

The development was a positive sign since Trump sought help from Pakistan for bringing peace to Afghanistan and the move was warmly welcomed and Pakistan believed that a peaceful Afghanistan will be in favour of Pakistan, as Pakistan has always advocated the political solution to the problems rather the military one. The US peace gesture gets the positive response from all the stakeholders in Pakistan including civil and the military leadership. In this connection, Pakistan’s role is crucial and will definitely bear fruit in bringing peace to the region.

— The writer is freelance columnist, based in Sindh.

