Trump’s Interior secretary ready to depart

Washington

Donald Trump said on Saturday that his interior secretary will be leaving soon — the latest in a series of high-profile departures from an administration beset by turnover and alleged ethical failings.

Ryan Zinke’s exit will remove the distraction of the ethical issues that have dogged him — and that reportedly have annoyed Trump — but is unlikely to mark a shift away from the concerted environmental deregulation that took place during the secretary’s tenure at the Interior Department.

“Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke will be leaving the Administration at the end of the year after having served for a period of almost two years,” Trump wrote on Twitter, highlighting the fact that Zinke’s tenure was substantially longer than that of some other former top officials in the administration.—AFP

Share on: WhatsApp