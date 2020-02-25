Trump’s India Visit

Web Desk

Famous comedian and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah in his latest episode roasted Donald Trump over his recent visit to India, discussing the US president’s arrival in Ahmedabad, where his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, had gathered a big crowd for a welcome. “Seven million people came out to see Trump go from the airport to the stadium,” said the comedian with an expression of feigned surprise. “That’s impressive, but that’s also India, there are like seven million people between any two locations,” he said as the crowd guffawed. “The line of Indian Starbucks is seven million people,” he continued. Noah believed that Trump’s popularity was either because of his anti-Muslim rhetoric or because of business deals. However, he believes everyone likes him because his skin looks like “tikka masala”. While referring to India’s sudden wave of renovations and draining of slumps and most of all.-AFP