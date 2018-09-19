Trump’s impunity stratagem vs ICC’s global role ?

Syed Qamar Afzal Rizvi

THE increasing institutionalisation of global politics and the expansion and strengthening of global governance institutions is one of the most prominent political developments in recent decades. The global governance institutions (GGIs) today do much more than execute international agreements between states. Yet conversely to this global governance manifesto, President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser, John Bolton, harshly condemned the International Criminal Court (ICC) on last Monday, promising to sanction its judges if the organization formally investigates alleged war crimes committed by Americans in Afghanistan. “We will not cooperate with the ICC,” said Bolton. “We will provide no assistance to the ICC. We will certainly not join the ICC. We will let the ICC die on its own. After all, for all intents and purposes, the ICC is already dead to us.”

The Codes of Conduct adopted so far at international criminal courts largely reflect national ethical rules. And yet not surprisingly, the ICTY and ICTR Codes were influenced primarily by the American Model Rules, and the ICC Code was in turn a blend of the ICTY and ICTR Codes and the ethical rules of inquisitorial systems. The Preamble of the Rome Statute states that:[T]he most serious crimes of concern to the international community as a whole must not go unpunished and that their effective prosecution must be ensured by taking measures at the national level and by enhancing international cooperation. The ICC was “established to help end impunity for the perpetrators of the most serious crimes of concern to the international community.

In order to escape the ethical, legal and moral probe, it has the prime motive of the American administrations in past and present to make this international body of the UN as controversial and doubtful, as endorsed by John Bolton’s criticism against the Court — suggesting it’s a threat to American sovereignty. Supporters say the international court, based in the Netherlands, offers recourse for victims of genocide and other war crimes in lawless countries. Last November, the court’s prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, announced plans to seek a probe into allegations that the US military and CIA personnel were involved in acts of torture in Afghanistan. “In due course, I will file my request for judicial authorisation to open an investigation, submitting that there is a reasonable basis to believe that war crimes and crimes against humanity have been committed in connection with the armed conflict in Afghanistan,” she said at the time.

The ICC claimed in 2016 that US soldiers and CIA operatives used torture against detainees in Afghanistan, primarily between 2003 and 2004. The US has denied taking any illegal actions. The US’s rebuttal of the ICC Monday was paired with the Trump administration’s closure of the Palestine Liberation Organisation’s office in Washington. The office closure is in retaliation to the PLO’s call for an ICC inquiry into Israeli actions. According to David Deudney and Jeffrey Meiser, the authors of American Exceptionalism, “For some Americans, particularly recent neo-conservatives, intoxicated with power and righteousness, American exceptionalism is a green light, a legitimizing rationale, and an all-purpose excuse for ignoring international law and world public opinion, for invading other countries and imposing governments…’’

Truly, some western commentators emphasise that in the changing global order, the survival of US legacy largely depends on its unflinching commitment and adherence to the values of human rights, legitimacy and international law. Henry Kissinger’s World Order (2014), gives a valid argument as he avows the importance of justice most explicitly; one could even posit that Kissinger has come to regard justice and legitimacy as interdependent: “Any system of world order, to be sustainable, must be accepted as just — not only by leaders but also by citizens.”

Paradoxically, Trump’s aides in the White House advocate that the International Criminal Court is one institution that poses a fundamental challenge to American political principles. The intersection of U.S. constitutional law and promotion of international human rights is a contentious area. At this juncture in US engagement abroad and in relation to the ICC, the United States should seek to promote justice while protecting the integrity of the US Constitution. These critics unfairly hold the convictions: The substance of the Rome Statute is heavily influenced by a global governance approach, a fact that makes it difficult for some constitutional democracies both to honor their constitutions and to promote the international legal enforcement of human rights through the ICC. In contrast to Bolton’s view is another stream of US legal thought that sees international law and its enforcement as indispensable to peace. That view is unduly rosy, and held, at times, disingenuously. But for the US Chief Prosecutor Robert H. Jackson, delivering his opening address in November 1945 to the judges of the International Military Tribunal at Nuremberg, such a body, far from being abstract, incoherent and spineless, supplied the animating legitimacy for an international court.

Since international law offers a major resource for combating illegitimacy of power, and hence this resistance by the trump administration against the ICC. Human rights and humanitarian norms are not and cannot become definitive of politics; rather they stand in need of a politics able to resist the Schmittian temptation to use international law as a means by which the ancient practice of demonising others can once again be institutionalised in an apparently universalistic and legal guise. Here, one may suggest that the best chance of developing such a politics lies in recognising the efficacy of international law beyond the formal means of an abstract cosmopolitanism. Nonetheless, the real threats to ICC’s global role and the human rights order largely come from Tel Aviv-Washington-New Delhi haunted pursuits of making might is right reflected in their hawkish state policies via doctrine of political anarchism that fundamentally challenge the very epitome of human values promised and rightly enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

