Trump’s immature tweets

Dr Muhammad Khan

IT was height of frustration noted at White House once US President Donald Trump tweeted on the eve of New year that, United States has “foolishly” handed Pakistan more than $33 billion in aid in last 15 years without getting anything worthwhile in return. In his tweeted message, President Trump said, “They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!” The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools.”

A critical analysis of the tweet gives the feeling that, despite his status as President of a super power, Trump still behaves as common businessman, ignoring the diplomatic norms; the heads of state(s) generally adhere. Then, US aid or any aspect of the policy matter comes under the domain of foreign policy, warranting an official correspondence through designated channel of diplomacy, rather through immature tweets. In almost last one year, most of the acts and actions, taken by President Trump have lowered the status of House President, with Trump becoming a tool. There have been undesired bullies over some states and their leadership, unwanted sanctions on some states and some communities, imposition of foolishly planned strategies and above all enlarging the list of US enemies both at the level of state(s) and various communities. There is no doubt, that these exploitative acts mostly in the Middle Eastern region have immensely boosted the US economy thus, reducing its financial debt to some extent. But, this is a temporary gain without any sustainability in future. However, on the other hand, US losses at political and strategic level are more and worrisome, which is not being noticed critically for the time being. However, their effects would be more, long lasting and dangerous for this super power in a future global setting, where this an emergence of new power centres like Russia, China and even EU. A demonstration to this was in the form of voting on the issues Jerusalem (as capital of Israel) at UNGA, where over 80% countries opposed US one sided stance.

With regards to US financial assistance to Pakistan, the figure quoted by President Trump are incorrect. Though there will be an official statement soon from Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defence, however, most of this assistance was in the form of Coalition Support Fund (CSF) which does not come under the category of aid. Within the CSF, the assistance was in the form of reimbursement, which US was to pay to Pakistan for the services, it had rendered to support US military operations in Afghanistan.

Contrary to the fictions, in reality US has not been very generous in providing the financial assistance to Pakistan. US aid and assistance has been only limited to its strategic and political objectives, may it be the period of cold war or war against terrorism. So, as a nation Pakistan should not be obliged or obligated to any US aid, as claimed by Trump and even previous US rulers. As an evidence, for the years 2002–2011, the foreign assistance to Pakistan constituted the bulk of military assistance, US and NATO had to pay to Pakistan as CSF. Source for CSF amounts is “Direct Overt U.S. Aid Appropriations and Military Reimbursements to Pakistan.” As per the data available in US reports, “Between 2002–2010, US Congress approved $18 billion in military and economic aid for Pakistan, but, it (Pakistan) received only $8.647 billion as direct financial payments. The above mentioned data and report was prepared for the Congressional Research Service by K. Alan Kronstadt. However, after 2009, US Congress approved the Enhanced Partnership for Pakistan Act (commonly known as the Kerry-Lugar-Berman bill, or KLB). According to this bill, later became a law, two tracks were made for the aid to Pakistan; “insulating the development agenda from unpredictable geopolitical and military events and facilitating longer-term planning for development.” As per this law, Pakistan was to receive $7.5 billion over five years (2010-2014). Primarily this assistance was purely for improving the governance, and socio-economic development in Pakistan. This assistance too was not given to Pakistan by Obama Administration on various pretexts.

It is worth mentioning that, Pakistan has not claimed the cost of logistic support, the usage of Pakistani communication infrastructure by United States and the NATO from 2001 till-date, which must be in billions of USDs, if calculated meticulously and claimed even now as per international standards and in accordance with international laws. In no way, Pakistan should accept the US aggressive policies. Time has come where Pakistani Government must put up a befitting response to counter the repeated US demands and its exploitative mechanism. For this, let’s have an APC, debate in Parliament and meetings of NSC to take on board all the political forces and institutions for the formulation of a national policy against any such demands. Besides, let’s put a full stop to any aid and assistance from any country which provides a cause for bullying Pakistan in future and also have Pakistani narratives, which safeguard its national interests.

— The writer, Professor of Politics and International Relations, is based in Islamabad.