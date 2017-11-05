Trump’s Green card lottery ban boomeranged

Syed Hameed Shaheen Alvi

Islamabad

President Donald Trump’s announcement earlier to ban green card lottery in the USA has received popular reaction, reports reaching here from Washington Saturday said.

An incident had forced the President to announce a ban on long running green card lottery system. An Uzbek entered United States through this system and rammed a truck into a complex in New York, police is reported to have said this.

Pakistan was already out of green card lottery system since past three decades. Under the card lottery several thousands used to enter USA annually from across the world, but this facility ‘door’ is being now closed for ever on security reasons.