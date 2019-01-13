Trump’s conciliatory talk

Muhammad Usman

The relations between Pakistan and US have seen a tense and intense brinkmanship over past one and half year however, notwithstanding harsh talks and tweets by mercurial Trump, a palpable sense of care existed among top echelons of US administration not to let relationship slip too far. Probably this was the reason that communication and high profile visits continued. Now it is Trump himself who has sounded conciliatory when he said that he wants a great relationship with Pakistan. He further said “I look forward to meet the folks from new leadership in Pakistan [and] we will be doing that in not-too-distant future”. Albeit, he did not miss out to accuse Pakistan of harboring enemy. He also intended to take credit for himself to stop $1.3 Billion funds to Pakistan because it has not been fair to it. Earlier, he also wrote a letter to PM Imran Khan to seek support of Pakistan to persuade Afghan Taliban for negotiated settlement of Afghan issue in a bid to find peace in Afghanistan and Pakistan obliged the US whatever it was possible.

In international affairs, a predictable relationship between two countries is considered zenith of mutual friendship and unpredictability is considered inverse of it. The history of relationship between Pakistan and US is largely marked with unpredictability. It ebbs and flows strangely. It follows a trajectory which is seldom seen elsewhere. In heydays, to US, Pakistan is a most allied ally. It is a key stone in arc of its security. A frontline state in noble cause of defeating an evil empire. Not in too distant past, it was a non NATO ally; a rare exception for its splendid role in fight against terrorism. Out of season, it is left at lurch with even ensuing dangerous consequences at hands as a result of its association with US.

In case of a non-conformist, overnight, it is condemned summarily. It finds its name in list of countries, harboring terrorism and under consideration for punitive action. Nuclear proliferation is another whip. Overnight, it becomes a villain, out of consideration to its arch enemy India. To many critics, it oscillates so dramatically because relationship between both is of superficial friendship with very little concrete content. In convergence of interests, it blossoms. In divergence, it evaporates as in hot day. US did it more often than not because it was confident to find Pakistan back on its fold when required as avid as before at nominal wooing and cost. With very few exception, Pakistani leadership hastened to grasp its extended hand of friendship regardless of the cost it involved in lieu of petty inducements and transitory gains. Mainly self perpetuation remained the main focus. It is an established fact that a big power treats a country trivial if it is low in self-esteem, unsure of its importance and strength or reluctant to leverage it in exchange of something big by adopting the hard option.

Though Pakistan has readily shown its willingness to positive engagement with US and termed statement of President Trump a welcome departure from his tweet on 1 Jan 2018 “US foolishly gave Pakistan more than $ 33 Billion in aid over last 15 years and that Islamabad had given US nothing but lies and deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools” nevertheless, there is no plausible reason to disbelieve that present leadership of Pakistan would not chose path differently than most of the times, our leadership followed. Present leadership has stood to its ground despite coercion, intimidation and blackmailing. National response to new US South Asia policy was grim, intense, robust and forthright. No country is allowed to grind own axe at our expense of concerns and sensitivities. Pakistan does not require assistance because it did not fight for money. It wants trust, respect, cooperation and acknowledgement of its supreme sacrifices and exhilarating contributions which easily outmatch any other country in world in fight against terrorism. Pakistan has done more than enough. It is now for world to do more. The stability in Afghanistan is responsibility of Afghan and US forces there. On top of this, more recently, Imran Khan himself crystalized policy of Pakistan in response to abrasive tweets of President Trump. Now Pakistan will do what is best for its people and interests. Pakistan is for Pakistan only.

The fear is unknown commodity to Imran Khan. It is a big plus because policy drawn on fears leads one to nowhere. It subjects to acquiescence, insults, self ruination and repentance however, conscientiousness has its own place in foreign policy issues particularly, when stakes are too high and critical. The stakes for Pakistan are high because it lies in an area where interests of US, China and Russia clash because for US, terrorism is no more a number one priority. Now it is to counter rapidly expanding China economically, militarily and politically along with increasingly becoming aggressive Russia. The CPEC is the flash point as it provides China an access to oil rich ME, Africa and other areas where at present US has predominant influence. Imran Khan and Trump has strong personalities in own ways which could swing the pendulum in either way when both meet.

— The writer, retired Lt Col, is freelance columnist based in Islamabad.

