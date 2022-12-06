Trump’s call to ‘terminate’ US Constitution draws ire

The White House has sharply rebuked former US President Donald Trump’s call for the “termination” of the US Constitution, saying the appeal is “anathema to the soul of our nation.”

“The American Constitution is a sacrosanct document that for over 200 years has guaranteed that freedom and the rule of law prevail in our great country,” Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates said on Twitter on Saturday.

“The Constitution brings the American people together – regardless of party – and elected leaders swear to uphold it.” Trump on Saturday appealed for termination of the US Constitution on his proprietary social media website Truth Social.

He made the highly controversial call in order to overturn the 2020 election, which he lost to President Joe Biden by over 7 million votes. The ex-president has continued to tout his unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud, allegations that have been shot down repeatedly in court, and which were even rejected by his attorney general, William Barr.

“A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution,” Trump said, adding: “Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!” —Anadolu Agency