Trump’s baseless rhetoric

Once again US President Donald Trump hurled allegations against Pakistan by saying in an interview with Fox News that everybody in Pakistan knew Usama was there and no one said anything despite the United States providing $1.3 billion a year in aid. Prime Minister Imran Khan fired back, tweeting that Pakistan suffered 75,000 casualties and lost $123 billion in the “US War on Terror,” despite the fact that no Pakistanis were involved in the Sept. 11 attacks. He says the U.S. has only provided a “miniscule” $20 billion in aid.

Moreover, Pakistan also summoned the top US diplomat in Islamabad to protest President Donald Trump’s baseless allegation. Mr Trump should keep in mind that Pakistan is the country that has paid the biggest price so far as compared to any other nation in the world. However, unfortunately, the contribution and sacrifices of Pakistan are yet to be acknowledge by international community. All leading nations in the world including USA still want Pakistan to ‘do more’ in the war against terror without even appreciating its efforts. No other country in the whole world has contributed so much in the war against terror as Pakistan has done and still is doing then why US is still putting pressure on Pakistan to ‘do more’?

AFIA AMBREEN

Rawalpindi

Share on: WhatsApp