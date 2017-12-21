Trump warns to cut aid to UN members over Jerusalem

Washington

President Donald Trump threatened to cut funding Wednesday to countries that vote against the United States on a motion at the United Nations condemning Washington’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

“All these nations that take our money and then vote against us at the Security Council and they vote against us potentially at the Assembly,” Trump said at the White House.

“They take hundreds of millions of dollars and even billions of dollars and then they vote against us. Well, we’re watching those votes,” he continued. “Let them vote against us. We’ll save a lot. We don’t care.”

Nikki Haley, Washington’s UN envoy, had warned countries Tuesday that she would report back to Trump with the names of those who supported a draft resolution rejecting the US recognition.

“Nikki, that was the right message,” Trump said.

The 193-member UN General Assembly will hold a rare emergency special session on Thursday at the request of Arab and Muslim countries on the controversial US decision.

On Twitter, Haley posted on Twitter that “the US will be taking names” during the vote on Thursday at the 193-nation assembly. Turkey and Yemen requested the urgent meeting on behalf of the Arab group of countries and the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation.—AFP