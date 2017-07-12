Trump to visit UK next year on Queen’s invite

London

US President Donald Trump has postponed his much-anticipated trip to the UK until next year, after refusing to visit the country due to overwhelming protests, a new report claims.

The government of Prime Minister Theresa May was exploring its options to coordinate the visit with the White House, BBC reported Tuesday.

The news came on the heels of widespread rumors that Trump was going to “sneak” into the UK during his recent stay in Germany to attend the G20 summit. The rumor was proven to be false.

May extended Queen Elizabeth II’s invitation to Trump during a visit to the White House only a week after the Republican president’s January 20 inauguration.

The visit request was met with backlash from British people and politicians alike. Besides holding large demonstrations across the UK, hundreds of thousands of Britons signed an online petition back then that called on the UK Parliament to ban Trump from visiting the country.

UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn called Trump a “threat” to the world and said he should not be allowed in to the UK because of his “reckless” policies, specifically his ill-fated visa ban against people from several Muslim countries.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan also joined the protests against the visit after Trump’s controversial response to London terrorist attacks, which involved direct criticism of the way the city was run.

Trump used the July 3 attack, which killed 7 people and injured 48 more, to make a case for his Muslim entry ban. He pushed the envelope even further by launching several Twitter attacks against Sadiq Khan, London’s Muslim mayor, accusing him of incompetence and offering a “pathetic excuse” for the British Capital’s lack of security.

After a days-long verbal clash with Trump on Twitter, Khan said the UK should not “roll out the red carpet to the president of the USA in the circumstances where his policies go against everything we stand for.”—Agencies