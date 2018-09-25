Trump: US will only give aid ‘to our friends’

Washington

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the United States would only give aid to countries that it regarded as allies. “We will examine what is working, what is not working, and whether the countries who receive our dollars and our protection also have our interests at heart,” Trump said in a speech before world leaders at the UN General Assembly.

“Moving forward, we are only going to give foreign aid to those who respect us and frankly are our friends.” Moreover, the US president accused members of the OPEC oil cartel of “ripping off” the world as he called for a lowering of fuel prices.

The United States stands ready to export our abundant affordable supply of oil, clean coal, and natural gas,” Trump told the United Nations General Assembly. “OPEC and OPEC nations are, as usual, ripping off the rest of the world, and I don’t like it. Nobody should like it.”

Donald Trump criticized Iran as a “corrupt dictatorship” that is plundering the Iranian people to pay for aggression abroad, using his speech to the United Nations General Assembly to lay down a tough message for Tehran.— AP

