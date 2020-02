Washington

US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will visit India on February 24-25 and travel to New Delhi and Ahmedabad, the White House said on Monday.

Press secretary Stephanie Grisham said Trump and Modi spoke by telephone over the weekend, and agreed the trip.

The visit comes as Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) faces mass protests at home against a recent controversial citizenship law and defeat in a key regional election. –AP