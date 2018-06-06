Trump, twitter and telephone

Muhammad Ali Baig

WHY President Trump seems addicted to using social media as a means for communication while having White House Press Secretary and several other officials to state his and the position of the Administration? Why the President seems desperate and relentless in ‘Making America Great Again’? It can be opined that President Donald Trump is among the few people who are audacious cum intimidating. Long before him being elected as the US President, Mr Trump has been acting as a demagogue. Many political pundits have criticized him due to his ultra-national sentiments. In his recent barrage of attacks on Twitter, Mr. Trump made severely tormenting and insulting comments regarding British Prime Minister Theresa May. This spatter against PM May was discussed in British Parliament and many MPs called Mr. Trump as ‘hate peddler’. British MPs believed that Trump has been preaching hate right from the beginning. Similarly, British Brexit Minister David Davis condemned Trump and his anti-Muslim rhetoric. Likewise, British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson called Trump’s statement as meddling in Britain’s internal matters. Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London who has been quite vocal against Trump and his policies even went further and advised Mr Trump to cancel his scheduled state visit to England last November.

Besides Trump’s remarks, the British Lawmakers have to condemn since England and the United Kingdom is a home to many Muslims and many British MPs are Muslims. Brexit is a need of hour for England but it does not mean that Britain would go to any length to support Trump’s vision and ideas. It can be asserted that PM May must not repeat the same mistake as PM Tony Blair made along with U.S. President Bush to attack Iraq to topple the regime of Saddam Hussein in March 2003. Apart from the rhetoric of Trump and the reactionary set of statements made by British Lawmakers – one has to analyze the situation from the perspective of both the parties involved. Mr. Trump’s master narrative has been to ‘Make America Great Again’. It is obvious that he got the popular vote in support of his agenda. To fulfil his agenda, right from the beginning Mr. Trump has been maintaining ‘America First’ policy. Before PM May, Mr. Trump has also used Twitter to launch an attack against German Chancellor Angela Merkel. It was aimed to extract more money and defence spending by Germany for NATO. Mr. Trump has also assaulted Australian Prime Minster Turnbull using his telephone call. Mr. Trump believed that it was an imperative to make ANZUS (Australia, New Zealand and United States Defence Pact) more strong and effective.

Mr. Trump is not a hate preacher or peddler since he is an ultra-nationalist and would go to any length ‘Make America Great Again’. There exist a few individuals on the planet earth who do things with such a level of audacity and confidence that puts analysts and commentators in a complete state of confusion and perhaps surprise – Mr. Trump can be said as the best example. Previously, U.S. President Trump has remained much critical and vocal on Twitter. He used this platform to condemn and criticize Obama Administration on a number of occasions. There is no doubt that Twitter and other social media networks serve as an effective platform for disseminating and communicating messages of all sorts in a lightning speed. In his recent statement, Donald Trump stated that social media – for instance Twitter is the only way for him to communicate with the American people in the ‘age of fake news’. Mr. Trump has said it on a number of occasions that fake news media like CNN is the major problem of the United States.

It is quite the irony of the American leadership that when today’s fake media is acting like a mirror while criticizing the Trump Administration – it has been labelled and branded as ‘fake news’. However, when CNN and other American media outlets aired news and reports of Saddam Hussein possessing weapons of mass destruction – for which the ‘witch hunt’ remained active for almost a decade – while destabilizing the entire Middle East and taking the lives of millions of people predominantly Muslims – the American leaders, academia, journalists and humanitarians remained silent or perhaps maintained intentionally criminal silence. There is no doubt that a certain level of desperation is prevailing in American leadership. Probably it is happening due to the fact that when a status quo great power becomes stagnant or perhaps been confronted with a rising contender. China’s rise though is still peaceful – has started to ring bells in Washington. Ostensibly, it can be argued that Trump Administration lacks a grand strategy and is resorting to reactionary anxious measures. America can still remain the hegemon in the international system while preventing China to become a challenger. Nevertheless, to ensure this inherent desire of a great power, America must return to off-shore balancing while using deterrence and containment as a strategy in relation to China.

It is noticeable that Chinese Xi-Ping and Russian Putin – both have established unprecedented grip on their respective domestic political landscapes. Nevertheless, quite the contrary, President Trump has been a constant and continuous source of stirring up the things internally. It is pertinent to probe that, how can a great power preserve its stature if it is not stable internally – especially politically? Arguably, it is one’s assertion that President Trump must adhere to the dictates of the Realist tradition in its domestic and foreign dealings. John Mearsheimer – an Offensive Realist, advised Mr. Trump to adopt a Realist foreign policy in November 2016 – which clearly he has failed to do so.

— The writer is freelance columnist based in Islamabad.