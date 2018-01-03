A Trump tweet raises the ante

DESPITE Pakistan’s cooperative posture in addressing terrorism and regional security issues, the United States is bent upon increasing pressure on the country and the latest tweet of the US President Donald Trump is yet another manifestation of that policy. Apparently frustrated over Pakistan’s firm stance that it has done enough and would not do more for the sake of others, the US leader has once again accused Pakistan of providing safe havens to terrorists and that his country foolishly gave more than $33 billion to Pakistan in 15 years.

Pakistan has promptly protested to the US over highly provocative remarks that are sheer insult to the unparalleled contribution that the country has made in fighting the menace of terror for the sake of regional and global peace. Pakistan achieved more success despite paucity of resources and lack of technology and weapons than what the United States could achieve in Afghanistan with the fullest cooperation of 59 countries that constituted the so-called coalition for Operation Enduring Freedom besides all sorts of arms, ammunition and technologies at its disposal.

It is also a reality that the United States could not bring down the Taliban government in Afghanistan and suffered humiliating losses until Pakistan provided the necessary support that led to its success. It is also because of the Pakistani support that Washington was able to eliminate the threat of Al-Qaeda in Afghanistan. Pakistan not only provided logistic and intelligence support but its troops are physically fighting terrorists who escaped from Afghanistan and sought to take refuge in Tribal Areas. Now the real threat is not from FATA or any other Pakistani territory but from the Afghan soil, which is being used by Afghan and Indian intelligence agencies to create instability in Pakistan.

Also an established fact that Pakistan’s present messy situation is only because of the American inspired ‘Afghan Jihad’ against {former} Soviet Union in 1980 and later on the 9/11 imposed war on terror in the region but instead of acknowledging its contribution and role in these wars the United States is resorting to blame game just to pass on the burden of its failure in Afghanistan to Pakistan. History has a clear lesson that no foreign invader succeeded in Afghanistan and the United States is no exception. The situation would not improve by shifting blame of failures but finding a peaceful and negotiated solution to the longstanding conflict. Anyhow, the United States is proceeding ahead as per already announced Afghanistan and South Asia Strategy and the Trump’s tweet is a clear indication that Washington might indulge in some sort of mischief. The tweet is a clear charge sheet and our national leadership must not close eyes to the growing danger.

The only question is what sort of response Pakistan should calibrate and how to present our case before the international community. Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi did well by convening meetings of both the Federal Cabinet and the National Security Committee, which are proper forums to discuss such issues and formulate national response and strategy. But this should have been done much earlier in view of continuous negative signals emanating from Washington and statements of US leaders in recent weeks. Pakistani leaders and policy-makers must be in the know of what was in store based on their interaction with the American leadership and they should have taken measures both on diplomatic and security front to safeguard national security. It is all the more regrettable that instead of presenting a united front to forestall any threat to the country, political leaders are more interested in leg-pulling than strengthening government hands in addressing the security challenges effectively. All political leaders must reassess their lacklustre approach to the internal threats and in this backdrop must come together to immediately hold an All Parties Conference (APC) to mull over the situation in a pragmatic manner. It is most advisable to summon a joint session of Parliament to take stock of the situation and evolve a united response. It is also time that parliamentary delegations consisting of members from different parties should be dispatched to important capitals to apprise them of the issues involved. The debate should also help crystallise thinking whether or not Pakistan and the United States are friends and allies.

