Trump troops withdrawal

The analysts, experts and senior journalists of Afghan-Taliban affairs have exposed that the recent talks between Afghan Taliban and the US representatives in Doha were a landmark achievement which gives an impression that the world super-power now wants a peaceful solution to Afghan war.

Tahir Khan, senior journalist and expert in Afghan affairs said that the recent first round of talks between Afghan Taliban and US officials was launched in Qatar. He said that soon after the Qatar negotiations, the US appointed Zalmay Khalilzad as their representative for Afghanistan, which means the US government is now considerate for talks with Afghan Taliban and wants to put an end to the 17-year long war in Afghanistan. He said that Taliban has already nominated Mullah Abdul Ghani Beradar as their Qatar office representative which also shows that Taliban too are giving importance to negotiations now.

Sudher Ahmad Afridi, a senior tribal journalist and columnist said that he fears civil war in Afghanistan if USA withdraws troops from Afghanistan without any framework and the talks of Taliban with the Afghan Government. The tribal journalist said that Taliban should come to the table talks with the Afghan government like they held talks with the USA government in Doha Qatar. He said that Daesh, an operating militant group in Afghanistan was also a big threat to the security of Afghanistan and regional peace. He suggested that Afghan government should be prepared for all these challenges to avoid unpleasant incidents and civil war which happened after the withdrawal of Russian troops from Afghanistan. Thousands Afghans of various Jihadi groups, common people including Afghan Taliban fighters died during the civil war because the Afghan government those days could not control the security and political situation in Afghanistan.

NASIB SHAH SHINWARI

Landikotal

Share on: WhatsApp