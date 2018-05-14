Trump treads a reckless path

Muhammad Usman

NOT much surprise to the world, Trump chose to ditch Iran nuclear deal in quest of a self presumed better deal whose rationale could only touch his mercurial head. Preparatory to his fatal announcement, it was impatient Israeli PM, Benjamin Netanyahu who said on April 30, 2018 that Mossad agents had obtained a massive cache of documents and data disc from Iran about “Project Amad” a clandestine nuclear development programme. These prove that Iran has lied about its past nuclear pursuits. Trump hastened to call it a definite proof. To the contrary, the agreement was yielding to entire satisfaction of other signatories to confirm concrete assurance contained therein that it would leave Iran unable to develop nuclear weapon ever. Under the deal, Iran unplugged 2/3 of its centrifuges, relinquished its 98% of its stockpile of enriched uranium and rolled back entirely its plutonium production facility by filling it with concrete. Iran also continue to stand ready to fulfill its obligations with regard to extensive stringent monitoring by International watchdog; International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) nevertheless, all this could not desist volatile and grasping Trump to throw the sledge.

In ME, US has two vital interests; oil and security of Israel. All Presidents of US have never wavered on security of its self assumed rights by Israel itself to exist, to exist permanently and to exist in peace even it amounts to no security or sovereignty to countries in its neighbourhood. In 1973 Arab – Israel war when Egypt and Syria broke out on Bar Lev Line and Golan Heights, it was US emergency arms shipment which reversed their thrust and rescued Israel from a rare shattering experience of its existence. US President, Nixon at that time when asked how many aircrafts be sent to ship the arms, he said emphatically; send everything which could fly. It was a vivid manifestation of what kind of commitment, a US President has towards Israel. President Obama neither made an exception or a mistake when he signed nuclear deal with Iran and waived off crippling economic sanctions in lieu. He was not a mediocre President or lenient customer. His commitment to security of Israel was also total and complete. He was a statesman who ranks very high in galaxy of US Presidents/world leaders. He knew that he has seized a landmark opportunity to disable Iran on nuclear plane without resorting to war. While defending the deal, he called it a lifetime opportunity to curb spread of nuclear weapons in a dangerous region while keeping all options available if Tehran ultimately cheated.

Prior to signing the agreement, he categorically said “what we will be doing even as we enter into this deal, is sending a very clear message to the Iranians and to the entire region that if anybody messes with Israel, America would be there. In a discourse to allay Israeli apprehensions about the deal, he even went to an extent of placing his name in history on line. He said “I would considered it a failure on my part, a fundamental failure of my presidency if on my watch or as a consequence of work that I had done, Israel was rendered more vulnerable”. To calm powerful Jewish lobby/community and Israel, task was overdone. In reality, he shut every possibility for Iran to go nuclear. Trump, Israeli PM and other detractors of nuclear deal seem to have something more up their sleeves to accomplish than Iran’s nuclear effort.

Trump is man of short sight who is unable to see beyond the immediate. He is prone to money too. In words of Susan E Rice, former US national security advisor, Trump is their wrecking ball in chief. Overwhelmed by its complete superiority in region, Israel has grown overly blinded. It does not want even semblance of security threat to its illegitimate existence. Iran does not accept Israel a legitimate state and vows to undo the wrong. Probably finding Iran in amenable mood because of crippling impact of economic sanctions imposed prior to nuclear deal and with its nuclear capability largely dismantled, both sees an opportunity to squeeze it to the limit or deny its economic revival which could bolster its presence in region. US and Israel, both blame that relief provided by raising of sanctions, is being used by Iran to fuel conflict across ME and support its proxies; Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Taliban and Al-Qaeda.

It even exports dangerous missile in region. Trump also see an opportunity to woo his Arab friends in order to fleece them more. They all have applauded Trump for his action of withdrawing from the deal. Apparently obtaining conditions are looking all green to Trump and Israel but they are forgetting one hard fact that Iranian people have history and they take pride in it. Under duress, they do not concede. Once during nerve racking nuclear negotiations, Iranian envoy said that we know US is a big power, it can harm us but it is also vulnerable, let the ball roll. The clash will only cause more pain and wreckage in region.

— The writer, retired Lt Col, is freelance columnist based in Islamabad.