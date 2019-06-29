Trump trade turmoil

Mahrukh A Mughal

BLAME game of accusations between China and Washington continued which eventually have dismantled the trade talks in the final hour. Unsettled arrangement caused when the US accused China reverting to its earlier promises and China in retaliation responded with issuance of white paper that US should be the sole bearer of obstructing trade arrangements because it has continually been augmenting its earlier commitments and that is in actual threatening the Chinese sovereignty. However, US stipulates extensive and enforceable guarantees from China, which all in tantamount to jeopardize China’s sovereignty. Trade talks are not ameliorating because there exits a substantial cultural gap and potential absence of rule of law which is a non-compliance to trade on fair terms with the US. Administrative undertakings and regulatory measures are mainstay of governance in China, which is eminently inconsistent to trade deal with US which goes through the rule of law. Trump is infuriating much with doubling of tariffs to 25% of imports from China on US $200bn goods. The two worlds’ greatest economies trading imbalance is a real contemporary strain undergoing in the global market with US Commerce Ministry posing a deficit of about 37% as US$419 billion which China clarifying through its customs data as US trading surplus with China is about $ 323 billion. The flagrant contention of Washington concerning Beijing being at advantage in trade is voraciously furthering US to levy inordinate tariffs, which in other way is empowering China to recognize its inner potential to withstand Trump’s protectionist measures and to combat the world’s biggest historical economic conflict.

This trade bullying has disastrous global repercussions and hazards that require thorough acknowledgement which IMF Chief, Christine Lagarde also discerned as global economy that was projected to grow at 3.5% at the beginning of July 2018, had to be down graded to 3.2% in January 2019 due to ongoing trade wars between America and China. Yesterday, she announced that growth will now be at 2.9% and the only reason for this slowdown is unresolved trade war. The first global hazard of trade war according to Morgan Stanley which is a US investment bank cautioned that if US continuously imposes 25% of tariffs on Chinese goods which worth of $ 200 bn then it will lessen down the world’s economic growth pace to 2.7% for like 50 basis points. Second, with continued Sino-US trade attrition, which according to Daiwa, a Japanese Research Institute, a direct loss of US$500 million will inculcate on Japanese companies. Third, this trade friction will result in diminution of goods distribution and to destruction of employment opportunities in France and Europe. Fourth, due to devastation of world economic health, monetary policies will have to be relaxed to galvanize countries economic development. This will exacerbate to heap medium-term financial risks, global debt and will thwart robust progression of global economy. Fifth, Trump has great disregard for liberalization which multilateral regulatory body WTO endures and condemns economic nationalism and protectionism, which WTO invalidates and he advocates. Hazardous repercussions will further deepen much with provocation of large-scale tariffs, which will further inculcated according to US own domestic laws, and through extensive violations of WTO rules. US, which advocates himself as a champion of free market economy blatantly imposed technological embargo for the sake of national security like it counterattacked Huawei. Now, companies are feeling terrorized of the cold weather which directly or indirectly inflicting incalculable damage to the global commercial enterprises of science and technology.

Sixth hazard of trade war is the global economic functional imbalance, as if US will not be resolving its own complications of overly consumption and inadequate savings than ramifications will only be more in tariff enforcements on goods from other states and resultantly reverberation will be more counterproductive. Seventh, US itself is a cause of global imbalance as its practices are not rebalancing global economics but anti-thetical as new technological embargoes are causing deformity in economic structures. Eight, US erratic and selfish interests with its risks involving in manufacturing sector have disrupted the prospects and response of global market players. Even pulling out from Paris Climate Accord, China-Treaty, Iranian nuclear comprehensive deal, Human Rights Council, UNESCO and from other international pacts and organizations have led the procession of devastating acts inimical to the world. Ninth, US is trying to hit hard on China’s economic apparatus through its imperious demands as to restrict the progression of its state-owned corporations which depicts US direct interference in economic sovereignty and deterioration of Chinese fundamental interests. According to Charter of Economic Rights and Duties of States by United Nations in 1974 “Every country has full and permanent sovereignty over all its wealth, natural resources and economic activities, including ownership, use and disposal rights, and freedom to exercise this sovereignty.” Besides endeavouring these dreadful hazards, Trump also has amateurishly made mockery of national security by calling telecom Huawei, steel, aluminum, EU cars, and trading with Mexico a threat to its national security, which he conflates to border security and still have added all those controversial strands in trade deal. It strikes that security is the only pretext for Trump to enforce his economic policies.

Concisely, it would be appropriate to say that today we are corroborating the worst trade crisis in recent times because of the policies of US under Trump. There have been instances in the past where countries have resorted to protectionism and levied heavy duties on imports of certain goods from few countries but then all such trade disputes solved through the mechanization and guidelines of WTO. In the present scenario, Trump is adopting bullying tactics for an exclusive advantage as ingeminating the same to Mexico, which is a member of NAFTA along with Canada and America. Trump seems to have little respect and regard for WTO where normally countries take their trade disputes and try to resolve it. The result of such unilateral policies is always chaos, uncertainty and disturbance in global economic equilibrium and it looks like Trump is aiming at it.

— The author, a freelance columnist, is based in Lahore.