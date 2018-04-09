Trump Tower fire injures 5

New York

A large fire erupted on the 50th floor of Trump Tower in New York late Saturday, seriously injuring one person and hurting four firefighters, officials said.

“This was a very difficult fire. As you can imagine, the apartment is quite large, we are 50 stories up. The rest of the building had a considerable amount of smoke,” the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) said.

It said the four firefighters had “non-life threatening” injuries and that the blaze had been brought “under control.”

Smoke began rising from the skyscraper in Midtown Manhattan around 6:00 pm (2200 GMT).

Streets surrounding the building owned by US President Donald Trump that serves as the headquarters for The Trump Organization and houses the president’s penthouse, were closed off as tourists snapped pictures on their phones.

The FDNY earlier tweeted a picture of the building with several windows of the 50th floor ablaze.

Trump later said the fire had been extinguished. “Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU!” he said.—APP