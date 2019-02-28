Trump to Kim : Trust me with your life

Geopolitical Notes From India

M D Nalapat

Donald J Trump has been a vastly under-rated politician. Influenced by the Washington Beltway, much of US media has sketched a picture of the 45th President of the United States as either a fool or a knave or both. The reality is that Trump has a very sharp mind and instincts finely honed in the cut-throat competition of the construction industry in New York, which is in every respect a highly competitive city where those who cannot master a situation have a sharp fall. Manmohan Singh has been called the “Accidental Prime Minister” by his biographer Sanjaya Baru, and the very readable book with that title has been made into a classic film that ought to be seen across the world. Donald Trump is the opposite of Manmohan Singh.

Once in office, President Trump has overseen an uptick in US business fortunes and has succeeded in both forcing the richer European States to pay more for their own defence and to reduce through negotiations some of the advantages that China has over the US in matters of global trade. Trump has thrown the Beltway rule book away, just as he has ignored almost all of them while forming his team. This is in contrast to Narendra Modi, who came to office in India as a declared foe of the Lutyens Zone and ended up giving prominent Lutyens Lok (Lutyens people) pride of place in his team. On taking office, Modi kept aside such promises as sending to prison key figures in the previous government and gave a clean chit to Manmohan Singh while showering state awards on former members of the Manmohan Cabinet.

In contrast, Trump has sought to implement the policy matrix he promised as candidate, even though several such measures are not popular with a substantial segment of the population. While Barack Obama was a prisoner of the Beltway in matters of policy, they were leading to the dilution even of those policies that he insisted on, President Trump has served “Trumpian” fare neat rather than “on the rocks” or diluted with water. In dealing with North Korea (DPRK) under its brilliant Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un, the Beltway recipe was more of the same policy matrix that had failed since the Clinton era in holding back Pyongyang’s nuclear threat to the US and its allies South Korea and Japan.

The problem in dealing with the US is that there are multiple decision nodes in Washington, each with their own ideas and agendas. These are experts in jumping onto a negotiating process and trying to make it swerve in the direction of the particular agenda they support. Donald Trump has boosted the interests of the US by dealing directly with the only individual in North Korea who has the authority to take the most consequential of decisions on behalf of his country. The hope is that the US President can leverage the prestige of a Kim-Trump summit in Washington (complete with the panoply of a state visit) into tangible steps that lead to an elimination of the nuclear capability of the DPRK. The problem is that Trump himself is regarded as being on a shaky wicket, with a high chance that he will lose his job either before the next elections or after the verdict. Kim Jong Un has the shrewdness of his grandfather Kim Il Sung, and is aware that promises made by a US President are worth very little should the political winds shift in Washington.

What Trump is asking Kim to do is to test the US side with his own life and those of his associates, a somewhat tall order. What he seeks is sanctions relief and a formal end to the state of war between Washington and Pyongyang, and neither is likely unless he surrenders his nuclear capability. The resignation of Iran’s Foreign Minister, Jawad Zarif, indicates that Supreme Leader Grand Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is veering to the view that the JCPOA (Iran nuclear deal) is not worth the paper it is printed on, and that European nations can give only cosmetic concessions rather than the major boost in trade that Teheran expected when it gave up its rights to process nuclear fuel for 15 years.

Trump wants an Iranian withdrawal from Syria and Iraq before agreeing to sanctions relief, and once such a retreat takes place, several in his administration will press Teheran for more concessions, until the clerical regime gets completely discredited. Grand Ayatollah Khamenei would have seen the deference being given to the nuclear-capable Kim Jong Un in contrast to the brushing aside of the nuclear-deficient President Rouhani, and it is likely that he will order that the nuclear program resume at speed, so as to reach a level where a US attack becomes too risky for even John Bolton or John MacMaster to press for. In much the same way, Trump’s key national security and foreign policy echelons will refuse any concessions to Kim, thereby tempting him into testing more devices so that he achieves the capacity to fabricate and launch a hydrogen device. Once that gets done, there is no way that the US would attack North Korea. Neither would Japan. As for South Korea, President Moon Jae-In is first a Korean, and will therefore be in favour of closer economic ties so that Korean people across the DMZ have a better standard of life, a policy popular in the South. The Korean people are an ancient and noble race, which is why there is so much disquiet at Washington’s efforts at ratcheting up the sanctions on Pyongyang.

The Trump-Kim talks are not likely to progress, because the US President has been so weakened by his detractors that he has been forced to dilute his own common sense and business like policies so far as North Korea is concerned. Both Iran as well as North Korea seem on the way to boosting their nuclear capability, and the cause for that is the unreality of US expectations that economic hardship will ensure a shift in policy despite decades of experience proving otherwise. Iran will soon be on the path to a nuclear device, and North Korea to a hydrogen device. A nuclear winter is becoming an ever more realistic possibility.

—The writer is Vice-Chair, Manipal Advanced Research Group, UNESCO Peace Chair & Professor of Geopolitics, Manipal University, Haryana State, India.

