Washington

The United States has redirected $1.5 billion meant for Pakistan and Afghanistan to fund US President Donald Trump’s Mexico border wall.

Acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan approved the transfer of $1.5 billion to build more than 80 miles (130 km) of barriers on the border with Mexico, US officials said on Friday, including taking about $600 million from an account meant for Afghan security forces.

The latest move was opposed by congressional Democrats, who also criticised a March transfer of $1 billion in military money to fund Republican President Donald Trump’s wall.

“The funds were drawn from a variety of sources, including cost savings, programmatic changes and revised requirements, and therefore will have minimal impact on force readiness,” Shanahan said in a statement.