Trump threatens to quit WTO

Washington

President Donald Trump has threatened to pull the United States out of the World Trade Organisation if it does not “shape up”.

His remarks, made in an interview with Bloomberg News on Thursday, were the latest in a series of attacks on institutions of the global order that the US helped to build after World War II.

“If they don’t shape up, I would withdraw from the WTO,” Trump told the news agency, describing the agreement to set the organisation up as “the single worst trade deal ever made”.

Trump, who has previously criticized the WTO’s dispute settlement system as being unfavorable to the US, said Washington had “rarely won a lawsuit” there although things began changing last year.—AFP

