Trump stirs controversy

Washington

US President Donald Trump celebrated the Jewish festival of Hanukkah on Wednesday with a controversial change to the definition of Judaism—a move that will allow clamping down on boycotts of Israel. “I will always stand with our treasured friend and ally the state of Israel,” Trump told a gathering in the White House´s ceremonial East Room. Trump, who calls himself the most pro-Israeli US president in history, used the annual event to reinforce his determined effort to win over traditionally pro-Democratic American Jewish voters ahead of next year´s presidential election. Trump signed an executive order, which bypasses Congress, that essentially redefines Judaism as both a nationality as well as a religion.—AFP