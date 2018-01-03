Trump statement against Pakistan highly detested, irresponsible: Shahbaz

Nation will unitedly give befitting response to any aggression

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said the statement of the US President Donald Trump with regard to American Aid to Pakistan is highly detested and irresponsible. In a statement issued here, the Chief Minister said that Trump has leveled serious allegations against Pakistan and the Pakistani nation. This time, the whole nation should give its response unitedly.

In the backdrop of this statement, it is the need of the hour that we should sanely and intelligently design our future line of action by maintaining full national unity. All the segments of the country including political parties, national leadership, military establishment as well as other stakeholders should play their full role in the formation of this unified strategy, he added.

He said that Pakistan couldn’t bear any conduct, which is deviant to the national unity, or any anarchic activities at this critical point in time. Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif said that military leadership has rightfully made it clear that Pakistani nation will unitedly give a befitting response if any aggression is made against the country. We honestly believe that the whole nation should firmly stand along with armed forces of Pakistan by setting aside all political and organizational differences for maintaining defense and solidarity of the country, concluded the Chief Minister.