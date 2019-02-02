Trump ‘serious’ about Afghan withdrawal, Taliban say

Kabul

US President Donald Trump is serious about getting out of Afghanistan, the Taliban told AFP Friday, outlining the “Islamic system” comprising “all Afghans” that the group says it hopes to establish under any peace deal.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid spoke to AFP via WhatsApp a day after the US said talks with the militants are “on the right path”, fuelling speculation of a breakthrough in the 17-year conflict.

The US president´s apparent eagerness to pull troops out has weighed on the negotiations, which culminated with six straight days of meetings in Qatar last week.— AFP

