Trump seeks Pak help for Afghan peace: PM

Imran hints at early general elections; Rupee's devaluation temporary phenomenon; Expresses 'regret' over remarks by CJP; Trying to make institutions autonomous

The Prime Minister, Imran Khan, on Monday revealed receiving a letter from US President Donald Trump seeking Pakistan’s help in the Afghan peace process.

During a meeting with TV anchors and reporters here Khan said: “In the letter, Trump has asked Pakistan to play its role in the Afghan peace talks which are aimed at catalyzing an end to the 17-year war in Afghanistan.”

The letter comes only days after the US president launched another tirade at Pakistan, accusing it of being another country that would “take from the United States without giving anything in return”.

On November 19, Trump had tweeted, “….We no longer pay Pakistan the $billions because they would take our money and do nothing for us, Bin Laden being a prime example, Afghanistan being another. They were just one of many countries that take from the United States without giving anything in return. That’s ending!”

While Khan responded in a befitting manner “setting the record straight”, ties between the two nations have since been strained.

PM Khan told journalists that previously, Pakistan had been apologetic in its dealings and relations with the US but his government has and will continue to deal with the country on equal terms.

The premier while discussing political, economic matters and opening Kartarpur border hinted at early general election in the country. “It is quite likely that early general elections are held in the country. Changes in ministries can also occur,” he said.

Responding to a question, the premier maintained that the formation of South Punjab province is a lengthy phase.

PM Khan also warned of a stern law against money laundering. “Big names are being revealed. We will not let officers following go-slow policy to succeed. The opposition can walk away if they cannot support us,” pronounced the PM.

He stressed that they will not let Shahbaz Sharif become the chairman of Public Accounts Committee. Talking about the economy, Khan said, “We got a devastated economy. The government has no role in the increase and decrease of dollar value.”

Imran said in the meeting that a mechanism is being considered to ensure the central bank doesn’t devalue the currency without taking the government into confidence.

The State Bank of Pakistan did not inform the government when it devalued the rupee last week, and before that, the premier revealed. He added that he found out about the latest devaluation from television reports.

“Please remember, we are trying to make institutions autonomous,” he said. “We have made SBP autonomous, they took the decision because they deem it fit.”

PM Imran said the currency decline was a temporary phenomenon, and that the country’s economic indicators stayed positive. The premier went on to say that they have failed India’s plan to spread hatred. “We have opened Kartarpur corridor to botch India’s plan. The motive behind it was never to deceive anyone. It is not a googly but a straight decision,” declared PM Khan.

“We are determined to solve Kashmir issue. This issue can be resolved if both the governments wish to do it,” he said.

When asked to comment on the recent war of words between Pakistan and India foreign ministers stemming from Sushma Swaraj’s response to Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s ‘googly’ statement, Prime Minister said that Islamabad is sincere in establishing peaceful ties with New Delhi.

Speaking about a case of alleged abuse of power by federal minister Azam Swati, Khan said he does not interfere in the matters of institutions to protect anyone. “We will obey the court orders. Azam Swati will resign if found guilty,” he said.

Khan expressed “regret” over remarks by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar in which the top judge pointed to alleged nepotism on Khan’s part in the appointment of Zulfi Bukhari as the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development.

He said he had never been involved in nepotism and regretted criticism aimed at appointment of his friend Zulfi Bukhari as his advisor on overseas Pakistanis.

On the ongoing encroachment drive, the premier said he had explicitly directed the authorities to only go after ‘mafias’, and make sure that houses of poor citizens are not destroyed.

The PTI-led government is not facing any issues as far as the civil-military relations are concerned, said the premier.

“We will not grant any national reconciliation order to anyone,” PM Imran said. “The country was looted in the past in the name of the Charter of Democracy.”

The armed forces of the country are standing by the manifesto of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, said the premier expressing confidence over cooperation among different state institutions.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trump in the letter stated that his most important regional priority was achieving a negotiated settlement of the Afghan war and in this regard, the US president sought Pakistan’s support and facilitation.

President Trump also acknowledged that the war had cost both the US and Pakistan. He emphasized that Pakistan and the US should explore opportunities to work together and renew their partnership.

The Foreign Office said the US decision was welcomed as Pakistan had always advocated a political settlement to end the war in Afghanistan. “Pakistan reiterates its commitment to play a facilitation role in good faith. Peace and stability in Afghanistan remains a shared responsibility,” the Foreign Office stated.

