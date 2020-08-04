Trump says virus under control

News Desk

President Trump discussed the growing number of deaths in the U.S. caused by COVID-19 during a contentious Axios interview in which he brandished his own charts and argued the pandemic is “under control.” “They are dying, that’s true. And you have — it is what it is,” Trump said during a conversation with Jonathan Swan that was recorded early last week but aired Monday evening on HBO. “But that doesn’t mean we aren’t doing everything we can. It’s under control as much as you can control it. This is a horrible plague.” More than 155,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.