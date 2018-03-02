Trump says ‘trade wars are good and easy to win’

Washington :President Donald Trump spoke out defiantly Friday against global criticism of his plan to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, seeming to welcome the idea of a trade war. “When a country (USA) is losing many billions of dollars on trade with virtually every country it does business with, trade wars are good, and easy to win,” Trump wrote in an early morning tweet. “Example, when we are down $100 billion with a certain country and they get cute, do not trade anymore-we win big. It’s easy!” the president wrote.

Orignally published by APP