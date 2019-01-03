Trump says received ‘great’ letter from Kim

Washington

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday he had received a “great letter” from Kim Jong Un, after the North Korean leader warned Pyongyang may change its approach to nuclear talks if Washington persists with sanctions.

“I just got a great letter from Kim Jong Un,” Trump told a cabinet meeting, reiterating that he still expected to hold a second summit with the North Korean leader, after the pair signed a pledge on denuclearization of the Korean peninsula in Singapore last June.

“We really established a very good relationship,” Trump said. “We´ll probably have another meeting.”Trump has cast his first summit with Kim as a major diplomatic victory, and on Wednesday repeated his claim that there would be a “big fat war in Asia” had they not sat down to talk.—AFP

