Trump says Palestinians ‘disrespected’ US

Threatens to withhold millions in aid

Davos

Donald Trump threatened to cut aid to the Palestinian Authority on Thursday, saying that Palestinians had “disrespected” Vice-President Mike Pence on his visit to the region.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum at Davos, Trump told reporters, “respect has to be shown to the US or we’re just not going any further”.

After Trump recognised Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, close allies in Europe and the Middle East denounced the decision as a provocation to unrest and a major setback to peace talks.

Not long afterward, the president of the Palestinian authority, Mahmoud Abbas, declined to meet with Pence on a recent visit to Israel.

On Thursday, sitting next to Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump alluded to the snub of Pence. “They disrespected us a week ago by not allowing our great vice president to see them.”

He added that the US may withhold “hundreds of millions” in aid money for Palestinians if they did not return to peace talks. “That money is on the table and that money’s not going to them unless they sit down and negotiate peace,” he said.

The Trump administration has already moved to freeze some $60m for Palestinian refugees, to release on condition of a United Nations “re-examination” of programs. Trump has charged his son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, with leading peace talks, yet on Thursday he said the subject of aid funding was new: “This was never brought up by other negotiators but it’s brought up by me.”

He added: “That money is on the table because why should we do that, as a country, if they’re doing nothing for us?”

The White House has argued that it has taken the debate of Israel’s capital “off the table” for negotiations, but on Thursday Trump insisted “Israel will pay for that” concession. He also defended his controversial decision, saying, “Israel has always supported the United States so what I did with Jerusalem was my honour.”

A spokesman for President Abbas said the Palestinians would not meet with the US administration until it withdrew its recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. “If the American administration will not go back on their decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, it will remain outside the [negotiation] table,” Nabil Abu Rudeina said.

Another senior Palestinian official, Hanan Ashrawi, told AFP that “not meeting your oppressor is not a sign of disrespect, it is a sign of self-respect”. Nikki Haley, the US ambassador to the United Nations, responded to Abbas’ speech in a Thursday meeting of the UN security council. “A speech that indulges in outrageous and discredited conspiracy theories is not the speech of a person with the courage and the will to seek peace,” she said. The Trump administration, she added, would not “chase after a Palestinian leadership that lacks what is needed to achieve peace”.

Meanwhile, plans are being made for Donald Trump to visit the UK later this year, following his meeting with Theresa May at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Downing Street has said.

An official description of the talks at the Swiss resort released by No 10 said: “The PM and president concluded by asking officials to work together on finalising the details of a visit by the president to the UK later this year.”

The readout did not say whether it would be a normal visit or the state visit offered to Trump when May visited him in Washington shortly after his inauguration last year.

The state visit, which would see extensive ceremony and Trump staying at Buckingham Palace, has been delayed, reportedly amid concerns from Trump and his team that the visit would be met by mass protests in the UK.