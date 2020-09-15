Trump says no problem in selling UAE F-35 planes

Dubai

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would have “no problem” selling advanced F-35 warplanes to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), despite objections from close ally Israel.

“I personally would have no problem with it,” he said on Fox News. “I would have no problem in selling them the F-35.” Trump said the sale would mean “tremendous jobs at home.” The UAE is eyeing the stealth fighter jet as a component in its ambitious plans to make the small, wealthy country into a regional military power.—AFP