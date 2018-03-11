Trump says Chinese leader ‘helpful’ on Kim Jong Un meeting

Washington :US President Donald Trump said Saturday that China’s President Xi Jinping is being “helpful” as the United States moves toward a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Trump gave few details in a tweet about his telephone conversation with Xi Friday, but the White House had said the two leaders committed to keeping the pressure on North Korea until it takes “tangible steps” toward denuclearization. Trump stunned the world this week by accepting an invitation to meet Kim before the end of May, an unexpected turnabout after months of intensifying brinksmanship that sent tensions soaring. Trump tweeted that Xi “appreciates that the U.S. is working to solve the problem diplomatically rather than going with the ominous alternative. China continues to be helpful!” The White House said the ever-more-powerful Chinese president committed to “maintain pressure and sanctions until North Korea takes tangible steps toward complete, verifiable, and irreversible denuclearization.” Trump praised a possible future agreement with the communist North as “very good” for the international community as a whole in a Friday tweet. “The deal with North Korea is very much in the making and will be, if completed, a very good one for the World. Time and place to be determined,” Trump wrote. As aides scrambled to catch up with the president’s decision, taken before consulting key confidantes, the White House sent mixed messages about conditions.

Orignally published by APP