Trump rejects calls by May to drop tariff plans

Washington

US President Donald Trump has rejected calls by British Prime Minister Theresa May to reconsider his plans to impose 25-percent and 10-percent tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to the US.

“We are on the losing side of almost all trade deals. Our friends and enemies have taken advantage of the US for many years,” Trump wrote in a tweet. “Our Steel and Aluminum industries are dead. Sorry, it’s time for a change! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

The statement came shortly after May’s office said the premier had raised “deep concern” with Trump over the issue.

May called Trump on Sunday after global stock markets tumbled in the face of a threatened trade war with China, and escalating tensions between the US and Europe Union.—Agencies