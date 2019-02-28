Trump: ‘Reasonably decent’ news coming in from Pakistan, India

Hanoi

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that there is “reasonably decent” news coming from India and Pakistan.

“We have I think reasonably attractive news from Pakistan and India,” said Trump at a news conference in Vietnam after a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“They have been going at it. We were involved in trying to have them stop. We have some reasonably decent news. I think hopefully that [conflict] is going to be coming to an end. It’s been going on for a long time.”

On Wednesday, the US and rest of the international community urged Pakistan and India to exercise restraint and refrain from escalating tensions. The statements came hours after Pakistan carried out air strikes and shot down two Indian jets, a day after Indian warplanes violated the Line of Control.

US wants Pakistan and India to de-escalate tensions, avoid further military action The Pentagon has said Acting US Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan is focused on de-escalating tensions between India and Pakistan and has urged them both to avoid further military action, a report carried by Reuters said.

However, the Pentagon did not say if Shanahan had spoken with his counterparts from either country.

A Pentagon statement said Shanahan had spoken with senior American military officials about the situation. “Acting Secretary Shanahan’s focus is on de-escalating tensions and urging both of the nations to avoid further military action,” the statement added.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif spoke on Wednesday on phone with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and offered mediation between India and Pakistan, Reuters reported.

