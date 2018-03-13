Trump rates himself more popular than Obama

Washington

US President Donald Trump says he is more popular than his predecessor Barack Obama and American voters should ignore polls that report him having low approval ratings.

Trump took to his twitter account on Monday to claim that, unlike what Democratic-leaning media claim, he had an approval rating of around 50 percent.

“Rasmussen and others have my approval ratings at around 50%, which is higher than Obama, and yet the political pundits love saying my approval ratings are ‘somewhat low,’” he wrote.

“They know they are lying when they say it. Turn off the show – FAKE NEWS!” the Republican president added.—Agencies