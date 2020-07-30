Trump raises possibility of delaying US election

Washingtpn DC

US President Donald Trump on Thursday raised the possibility of delaying the nation’s November presidential election despite its date being enshrined in the country’s constitution, drawing immediate objections from Democrats. It was not clear if Trump was serious and any such move would require action by the US Congress, which holds the power to set the timing of elections. Trump, without evidence, repeated his claims of mail-in voter fraud and raised the question of a delay, writing: “delay the election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???” Representatives for the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Trump has cast doubt on the legitimacy of mail-in ballots.—AP