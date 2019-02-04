Trump pushes withdrawal from Syria, Afghan wars

Washington

Pushing back against Republican opposition, US President Donald Trump reaffirmed his determination to pull US troops out of “endless wars” in Syria and Afghanistan, in an interview that aired Sunday. But he said they would stay in Iraq to watch Iran.

Trump cited the high cost in blood and money after years of fighting in Afghanistan, in arguing for a US withdrawal from the place where the 9/11 attacks were hatched.

“It´s time,” he said in the interview with CBS´s “Face the Nation.” “And we´ll see what happens with the Taliban. They want peace. They´re tired. Everybody´s tired.”

Trump´s comments come in the face of warnings by US intelligence chiefs that a hasty US withdrawal from Afghanistan and Syria could allow a resurgence by Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group.—AFP

