Trump predicts victory

U.S. President Donald Trump predicted at a rally in Michigan on Thursday that he would win the election battleground. He spoke amid thousands of cheering, largely maskless, supporters, defying state guidelines aimed at containing the novel coronavirus. “This is not the crowd of a person who comes in second place,” Trump told men, women and children – many wearing red “Make America Great Again” T-shirts and hats – as he stood in front of the presidential aircraft Air Force One at an airport near Midland, Michigan. Trump campaign officials say that in the run-up to the Nov. 3 election they are planning to spend “massive amounts” of time in Michigan, an industrial state that along with Wisconsin and Pennsylvania helped propel Trump to victory in 2016.