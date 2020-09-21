Trump pledges never to speak to supporters

Web Desk

President Donald Trump told supporters Saturday night that he will never speak to them again if he loses the election in November. Speaking at a campaign rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, Trump railed against rival Joe Biden, calling him “the worst candidate in the history of presidential politics.” “If I lose to him, I don’t know what I’m going to do. I will never speak to you again,” Trump told the attendees at the rally. “You’ll never see me again.”. Biden, in yet another move to troll the president, released a 10-second ad shortly after Trump delivered his remarks, approving the message.